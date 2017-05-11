New Wally 145 unveiled – a lightweight hybrid global super cruiser designed by Frers

The newly commissioned Wally 145 looks to be the fast super cruiser that has it all, including an innovative triple cockpit layout and a hybrid propulsion system

Wally has started to build its third largest yacht yet, a Wally 145 / 44m carbon fibre fast cruiser that will have a hybrid propulsion system. Designed for an experienced yachtsman, the Wally 145 marks the 24th collaboration between Wally and German Frers and features plenty of new design ideas, especially around the deck layout that includes a novel third cockpit.

Despite the luxurious comfort she offers for world cruising, she is being built light to be able to race and give maximum enjoyment on the helm.

On paper then the Wally 145 is a project that appears to have it all – looks, speed, Wally’s renowned push-button handling, voluptuous accommodation inside and out and the ability to run silently – but sailing enjoyment always comes first for Wally.

Frers said the owner “really enjoys driving a sensitive, well balanced, pleasant and fast sailing yacht, while cruising with his family but also, and most important, while racing around the cans.”

The Wally 145 will have a hybrid propulsion system that will allow it to run in silent mode with extended emission-free periods. The two 60kW electric engines, with retractable shafts from Shipmotion, will be powered by two 100kW battery packs. These are charged using two 120kW variable speed generators.

The system will be able to provide a full night’s autonomy with the air conditioning and all the auxiliary services running. It promises to be an efficient system, the drives capable of providing a cruising speed under power of 15 knots.

A look at the renders shows an innovative deck layout that provides three separate cockpit areas. It’s a development of the Wally outside-inside living concept first introduced in 1998 with Tiketitan. On the Wally 145 a covered cockpit adjoins the internal saloon via a glass door bulkhead to provide copious single-level living space.

Abaft the twin helms is a large sunbed section, which doubles as a roof for true privacy to the cockpit adjoining the aft stateroom.

“An absolute world first of our 44-meter is the third cockpit incorporated aft in the lower deck, at the master suite’s level” explains Luca Bassani “ This new cockpit is reserved to the owners, who can enjoy the outside in complete privacy.”

Despite the high amount of deck comfort and interior volume, the target light displacement of the Wally 145 is only 171 tonnes. It is being built in prepreg composite at a new shiyard set up by Persico Marine in Massa Carrara, Italy. Persico, the builders of the current Volvo fleet, will also launch the latest Wally Cento (number four) this July.

“Her sail area/displacement ratio is much higher than that of any other mega yacht of this category, resulting fast even in just six knots of wind,” says Wally founder Luca Bassani. “At the same time, in strong winds she is very stable and powerful thanks to the hull shape and to the lifting keel lowering the bulb down to over seven metres.”

This Wally 145 is also a highly unusual project in that, unlike virtually any other custom yacht we know of, it actually reduced in size during the design discussions. “The initial brief was for a larger yacht and contrary to the norm, the new design decreased in size and got simpler during the design process, in search of agility, speed and a closer vicinity to the sea and the elements,” said German Frers.

“Extensive research was conducted in order to get the best performance while striving to produce the lightest weight within its specifications, a pleasant and ample interior, three different and separate deck areas and a very sophisticated sail handling system”.

The interior accommodation for eight guests and eight crew was developed by Wally with Droulers Architects and Studio Mario Sculli. The aft owners’ stateroom includes two queen size beds, his and hers en-suites (including a bath tub), an office, walk-in wardrobes and direct access to that private cockpit.

The Wally 145 will be the third largest Wally ever, following the 50.5m Better Place in 2012 and the 45.19m Saudade in 2008. Launch is scheduled for May 2019.

wally.com

LOA 44.20m

Beam 9.50m

Draught 4.5m – 7.2m

Displacement 171 tons

Upwind sail area 1,038 m2

Downwind sail area 1,968 m2