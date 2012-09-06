Paralympics: Helena Lucas wins gold

GBR Helena Lucas takes gold and GBR Alexandra Rickham and Niki Birrell bronze in Weymouth

Light winds saw the final day’s sailing cancelled, leaving Lucas first in the 2.4mR class and Rickham and Birrell third in the SKUD. Britain’s Sonar crew finished fifth after they were penalised for an “off-the-water situation” – read more here.

Lucas finished nine points ahead of Germany’s Heiko Kroger. The 37-year-old – the only woman in the fleet – improves on her seventh-place finish at the Beijing Games four years ago.

Alexandra Rickham and Niki Birrell (SKUD 18), who finished yesterday in third position overall, have won bronze. Their rivals, Australians Dan Fitzgibbon and Liesl Tesch, took Gold and never looked like being beaten.

The Sonar crew were in bronze-medal position until they picked up a penalty when a team member cleaned the boat’s underside without authorisation.

John Robertson, Hannah Stodel and Steve Thomas had been just one point behind second-placed Germany before receiving a four-point penalty, which moved them down to fifth place and three points outside the medals. An appeal against the decision was rejected.

ParalympicsGB said: “The GB team is hugely disappointed that the medals

at a Paralympic sailing event could be determined in this manner for

such a minor off-the-water transgression and therefore we will continue

to investigate what options are available to rectify this situation to

try to ensure the medals at these Paralympic Games are determined by the

talents of the athletes on the water.”

The Sonar class was won by Dutch trio Udo Hessels, Marcel Van de Veen and Mischa Rossen, who had an incredible 20 point lead going into the last race.

Medal Winners

2.4mR

1 Helena Lucas (GBR) 26

2 Heiko Kroeger (GER) 35

3 Thierry Schmitter (NED) 37

SKUD18

1 Dan Fitzgibbon, Liesl Tesch (AUS) 14

2 Jennifer French, Jean-Paul Creignou (USA) 20

3 Alexandra Rickham, Niki Birrell (GBR) 22

Sonar

1 Udo Hessels, Marcel Van de Veen, Mischa Rossen (NED) 20

2 Jens Kroker, Robert Prem, Siegmund Mainka (GER) 40

3 Aleksander Wang-Hansen, Marie Solberg, Per Eugen Kristiansen (NOR) 42