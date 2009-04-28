The sheer pleasure of sailing

And there's me thinking sailing was dangerous and rife with disasters

I had an email a few weeks ago announcing the change of name of a Romanian publication to avoid confusion with a Hungarian magazine of the same name. Thinking laterally, the publishers of Yacht Magazin have renamed it Yachting Pleasure.

All credit to them for thinking positively but the title seems to rule out a whole raft of yachting magazines staples. What, no features entitled ‘Knockdown in the Southern Ocean’ or ‘Force 10 in the Med’, no heavy weather tactics or 117 days in a liferaft?

No hurricanes or piracy, man overboard techniques, confessions of embarrassing screw-ups, no engine maintenance guides or antifouling tests?

Ohmigod, just the sheer, unalloyed pleasure of sailing – what are they going to fill it with?