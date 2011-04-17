Giant lobster catch

Check out this amazing monster lobster caught by a US sailor in the Caribbean

A while ago I posted about big fish catches and was sent a selection of photos of enormous tuna and dorado landed on yachts. But it takes a lot to beat this monster spiny lobster caught by US yachtsman Jared Metz earlier this month in the Caribbean.

Jared, a former Florida park ranger, has been sailing with his father Joseph round the world in the World ARC rally. They are really keen fishermen and hunters and back home in Maine Joseph has a commercial licence to catch bluefin tuna.

Jared spotted this giant while diving. He saw it hiding under a rock and managed to pull it out by its antennae.

It made a few meals, though I guess the meat of a lobster this size would have been a bit woolly.

Top that for a trophy photo, though!