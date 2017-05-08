Will straight-line speed or overall stability be the key to winning the America’s Cup?

The 35th America’s Cup promises to be one of the most closely fought ever. Andy Rice, Helen Fretter and Elaine Bunting look at the reasons why.

If Jimmy Spithill had been invited to step into a time machine ten years ago to catch a glimpse of what his future looked like, even his famously cool head would have exploded with what he saw, writes Andy Rice.

Flying about the water at 50 knots in catamarans? It would have seemed like pure science-fiction.

Ten years ago Spithill had never even sailed a multihull. The young Australian was plying his trade as one of the hottest match racing helmsmen, employed to get the best out of Luna Rossa’s Version 5 keelboat at the 2007 America’s Cup.

No Version 5 ever exceeded much more than 10 knots, upwind or down. Now he pilots a craft capable of almost five times that speed.

As Spithill sits at the wheel of a foiling spaceship capable of warp speed, with an array of PlayStation-style controls at his fingertips, all those wasted hours of his youth playing high-speed video games mustn’t seem so wasted after all.

Ten years ago, Russell Coutts had been cast into outer darkness. The infamous ‘Coutts Clause’ put in place by Alinghi was designed to keep the wily Kiwi out of the game after he had so spectacularly fallen out with his former employer, Ernesto Bertarelli.

How the tables have turned since Coutts’s replacement boss, Larry Ellison, has given the New Zealander free rein to shape the Cup as he sees fit.

All that we see today originates from the creative mind of Coutts. Not that everyone likes what they see, because this brave new world is not everyone’s idea of what the Cup should be.

The single driving force behind everything leading up to the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda is Russell Coutts’s strong desire for commercialisation. He has borrowed heavily from Ellison, one of the wealthiest patrons ever to have contested the Cup, in order to steer the event away from its reliance on the privately wealthy towards a model of corporate sponsorship.

After the barnstorming finale of the 34th Cup in San Francisco, you might have thought that the corporate world would be queuing up to plaster their logos down the side of these spectacular boats. But the sponsorship world is never as simple as that, and we have yet to see this drive for commercial viability achieve much traction.

Faltering commercial aspirations aside, Coutts’s radical vision is primed to deliver one of the most thrilling events in the Cup’s 166-year history. In some ways, that’s not saying much.

Any rose-tinted views of this event might cloud the fact that the vast majority of Cups have been boring, one-sided affairs in which one boat clearly proved superior within the first minute of the first race.

We thought that was going to be the case four years ago on San Francisco Bay, especially after a dire Louis Vuitton Cup where Emirates Team New Zealand was often the only boat to finish a race because of the unreliability of the other challengers’ AC72s. Who could have predicted such a thrilling showdown in the final?

Now the question is how the action in Bermuda will compare to past Cups. On the laws of probability, it’s highly unlikely to live up to the once-in-a-lifetime thrills of the 2013 finale, but Bermuda certainly has the ingredients for a much more open and unpredictable event than perhaps any Cup previously.

This is because there has never been a Cup in which the challengers have conducted so much full-bore practice racing.

Not only that, they’ve been consorting with the devil – the Defender!

The America’s Cup defender has given away much of its historic advantage, but can anyone beat Oracle?

To the traditionalists, doing anything to help the Defender is the height of heresy. And they’ve got a point. The Defender almost always stacks the deck in its favour.

So why help them out any more than they’ve helped themselves already? Wouldn’t it have made more sense – if you were really serious about wresting the Auld Mug away from USA – for the challengers to have organised the racing between just the five of them?

Part of what governs this unusual spirit of collaboration is the so-called framework agreement, which four of the five challengers signed up to in January along with Oracle. It’s a groundbreaking document that, for the first time in the Cup’s history, means that we know the dates of the next two editions – 2019 and 2021 – and we know that the AC50 will continue to be the weapon of choice.

The only team that refused to join the party was Emirates Team New Zealand, with the Kiwis objecting on some fairly woolly grounds. On the face of it, the Kiwis are the most commercially driven of any Cup team, so why wouldn’t they welcome the framework?

Probably because behind the scenes the Kiwis are much more reliant on the financial backing of a few sugar daddies, not least Patrizio Bertelli, the Prada tycoon who took his Luna Rossa toys away in a huff a couple of years ago. Bertelli is thought to despise pretty much anything that Ellison and Coutts are doing, so the more he can upset their grand scheme, the happier he tends to be.

Not only are the Kiwis the political black sheep of this Cup, in technological terms their decision to put their four power crew on bikes rather than standard grinding pedestals sets them apart from their rivals. Word is that they might be generating up to 40 per cent more power through their legs than other crew through their arms.

In which case, why didn’t everyone jump on the bike? Most of the teams say they considered it but rejected it on grounds of increased windage and the extra time required to hop on and off the bike during manoeuvres.

Generating more power gives you the ability to trim the wing rig and the foils more regularly and more accurately. Which means you might be able to carry thinner, smaller foils that are inherently less stable – which might mean you end up with higher top-end speed.

But although many of the large components of the AC50 are one-design, not least the hulls themselves, the design challenge is proving greater than ever. This time round, developments could add up to four or five knots of top-end speed, but at what cost to manoeuvring in the tight confines of the race course?

There’s a huge compromise between ultimate speed, lift, stability and reliability. A beam failure resulted in Artemis Racing’s boat folding up into pieces during training, albeit it was one of the Swedes’ test craft and not their race boat.

In the early phases of practice racing, however, it was Artemis that were setting the pace in their race boat with Oracle not far off. SoftBank Team Japan, skippered by the experienced Kiwi Dean Barker, is also showing good signs of speed, while Groupama Team France is working hard to get on terms with their rivals.

The biggest surprise – and a worry for British fans – has been how slow Land Rover BAR has been out of the blocks in Bermuda. While the crew have been putting in some excellent boat handling around the course, speed through the water has been distinctly lacking. Ben Ainslie points out they were still working on their rudders and foils.

But if anyone has benefited from the practice sessions, it is the Brits. They’ve seen where they need to be and how much they need to improve if they’re going to stand a chance of making it to the finals.

The modern America’s Cup sailor

The shape of the six men competing on each challenger has changed – literally, writes Helen Fretter.

Two factors have altered the make-up of America’s Cup teams beyond all recognition: the move to foiling multihulls, and the total crew weight limit of 525kg for six men. Sailors in the 35th America’s Cup now have to produce near constant power rather than short bursts of intense grinding to trim or hoist a sail, and they have to do it with fewer, smaller crew.

Land Rover BAR sailor David ‘Freddie’ Carr epitomises how the role of the America’s Cup sailor has physically shifted. Carr began his America’s Cup career in 2003 with GBR Challenge and recalls the grinding crew on the old IACC yachts: “They were huge, powerful machines, big prop-forward looking men who could bench press 200kg. And their explosive power was absolutely phenomenal, something that us current crop of America’s Cup grinders could get nowhere near.

“We’ve changed from these power sprint athletes into endurance athletes that are required to hold a constant wattage for 20-25 minutes on these America’s Cup boats.”

Land Rover BAR team’s head of strength and conditioning, Ben Williams (an ex-Royal Marine), comments: “I broke down the old America’s Cups and the work-to-rest ratio was 1:6. In the last Cup in San Francisco it was 6:1.” So how do the current Cup sailors produce all this power?

The BAR squad train for around 14 hours a week before they even step onto the water. Technogym Arm Grinder simulators, aero bikes, rowing machines and an awful lot of repetitive weight training dominate their routines.

Artemis Racing’s Chris Brittle can reportedly bench press 160kg. Louis Sinclair, Oracle Team USA’s bowman, dead-lifts 180kg. Boxing and SUPing let some crews blow off steam, but are another opportunity for working on the all-critical power.

Aerobic capacity is also pushed to the max. Carr explains: “On the AC50s, you’re constantly north of 85 per cent of max heart rate.” Free-diving training is both a safety technique and a way of maximising lung capacity.

The combination of repetitive movement and huge loads put the sailors at big risk of injury. Carr explains that what the team dub ‘pre-habilitation’ is a big part of their fitness training.

“Because the loads going through the shoulders and bouncing around the trampoline are huge, there could potentially be a lot of shoulder niggles, impact injuries and lower limb injuries. We do a shoulder conditioning circuit every morning, which will completely open up your shoulder. We’re doing upwards of 7,000 revolutions on the handles every day, so you’re really asking a lot of that joint.”

Keeping agile

“The other thing we do is yoga. At the high speeds on these boats, when you’re up around 40-50 knots, it’s very easy to become very tense and to bring that off the water with you.

“You find your body over the course of a sailing week basically just tightening up. It resets your muscles, and – for all that you’re standing stretching with a group of big burly sailors – it does reset the mind as well.”

Almost every AC team has seen a man overboard or a near-miss. The Land Rover BAR squad incorporates agility training to keep the team foot-sure.

“We try to replicate it. We do a lot of hopping courses and a lot of changing direction courses,” says Carr.

“It’s akin to what you’d see NFL players or football players doing; [they] have to have great acceleration and deceleration.

“When we’re crossing the boat we have to be very agile on our feet. That’s hard enough when you’re doing it across a gym, hopping over hurdles and jumping onto boxes, but doing it in the middle of a foiling gybe at 40 knots two metres above the water with the pitch of the boat changing, adds another dynamic altogether.

“Without doubt the best training for crossing these boats is actually doing it, but we try and get as close as we can in the gym, so our limbs have a bit of muscle memory stepping around the boat in those high pressure manoeuvres.”

AC crew have to be able to make split second decisions even when pushed to the limit aerobically. Oracle Team USA trained with US Navy Seals to test themselves mentally while physically exhausted. They were put through an ‘ice-bucket memory game’, where sailors sitting in ice baths could only get out once one of their highly fatigued team mates correctly solved a puzzle.

Land Rover BAR has taken a different approach. “We try and leave our out-and-out heart and lung training in the gym,” explains Carr. “Then when we step onto the water we work 10-15 per cent less than that and are able to cognitively think the boat around the racecourse.

“That’s where the real skill of the sailor comes in, where you are operating at 80-90 per cent max heart rate, so you’re breathing pretty hard, but you’re also very aware of how the boat is set up; not only what move is coming next but what is likely to come at the bottom mark and how that might change if one boat gybes early and gets a split at the bottom gate.

“That’s where the skill comes: being physically stressed and fatigued but being mentally able to cope and plan ahead.”

With a total weight limit of 525kg, many teams have been slimming down their helmsmen to shift the weight allowance onto the power-driving grinders. Even so, there is no weight spare.

Carr radically changed his diet to the ‘Sirtfood’ plan, which saw his body fat drop to just seven per cent.

Working with nutritionist Aiden Goggins, the team have been having quarterly blood tests to personalise their diet, explains Carr.

“And without a doubt the most interesting two of those was the first blood draw he did and the one he did three months later after we implemented his plans. Fundamentally I had been brought up in the RYA youth system where carbohydrates were king and slow burning energy was the thing.”

Goggins advised that Carr’s body struggled to convert carbohydrates to energy.

“We made some very drastic tweaks to my diet. I didn’t change the volume of my food intake, if anything I probably increased it a little bit, and within that first three months I lost 7.5kg and a load of stuff that was potentially in the red within my cell health became one of my strong points.

“Everyone in the team had their own stories like that, with dietary tweaks that not only helped them lose

or gain weight but actually helped them find 5-10 per cent in performance.”

The technical edge on the water

At first glance, the teams’ AC50s may look similar, but out of sight within the hulls and under the water lie significant differences in foil designs and control systems, writes Elaine Bunting. The margins to be found in these will be key to winning (or losing) the Cup.

Nick Holroyd is technical director of SoftBank Team Japan and previously worked as technical director at Emirates Team New Zealand on NZL2 and NZL5, the first foiling AC72 catamarans. He explains: “This is a very, very long way from a one-design environment. It really is a full development class. Having the hulls and cross structure as one-design is a benefit as it lets you focus on the stuff that makes you go fast.”

Since foils were first introduced to America’s Cup racing in San Francisco in 2013, the advances made in foil design and efficiency have been startling. Looking back now, Holroyd says: “That was a once-in-a-generation Wild West of yacht design.

“It was very hard to keep velocity prediction tools up with our state of development. So the mathematics behind it were relatively crude and because those mathematical models of the boat were lagging we didn’t have much ability to optimise.”

Four years on, design tools have been defined and developed that give teams a more much accurate prediction of the behaviour of the boats and allow teams to optimise performance. So not only are the AC50s significantly faster than were the AC72s, but they fly on foils far earlier in the wind range, at 7-8 knots true.

Under the current protocol, the boats race between 6 and 25 knots of wind. Once the breeze lifts off the bottom end of the wind range, everything changes quickly – power, loads, stability.

At 6 knots the boats are in displacement mode and slow (though winds this low are very unlikely in Bermuda in May and June). With only half a knot more wind speed, they are fully foiling and boat speeds surge from 7 knots to 12 knots.

At 7-8 knots TWS, these boats are foiling downwind and, with a little more, foiling upwind too and flying right around the course without touching down, including through tacks.

Throughout the practice racing in April and May, teams have all been trying out upgrades to boards and rudders. Optimisation will continue throughout the racing and indeed through the match itself.

Teams were allowed six foils for their development boats, based on the AC45s used in the World Series. For the AC50s, four sets of boards are allowed.

Teams are allowed to make unlimited small changes to these boards, provided 90 per cent of the original stays unchanged. They each also have four trump cards to play, in that they can make one significant change to each set of boards, affecting up to 30 per cent of its mass.

The aim has been to contain costs, but this scope of development is still extremely costly. A pair of foils is said to cost approximately US$500,000, but that is purely the time and materials needed to build them – it doesn’t include the huge number of hours that go into design, testing on the water and analysing the data afterwards. With that added, development burns through millions.

The four big changes that can be made to each set of boards will allow teams to replace the whole of the wing, or horizontal part at some point. A well choreographed team could accomplish that in a matter of four days, says Holroyd. “So you could make those changes quite late.”

The smaller ten per cent changes can also be used to tweak performance, perhaps by slightly changing the camber of the wing, or extending or shortening it. Tips could be changed between two versions of the same board, or a team could optimise a set for up the wind range or down the range. These changes can be done on a short timeline and will be important in a game of tiny margins.

Each team will have foils to use in different wind conditions but for each day of racing they will have to decide which foil set to use. The foils are all pre-measured and have to be declared five hours before the first race and then cannot be changed during the day.

Foil development is one of the Cup’s most closely guarded secrets. But have the differences in what teams have been trying to achieve been notable?

“Yeah, I think so,” says Holroyd. “It’s very hard for me to comment specifically on other teams, I guess, and we’ll have to leave it to the racing to find those things, but for sure we see some teams that have emphasised the very top end performance. So maybe they’re looking hard at being quickest on the reach and being first round mark one, and defending that position.

“Maybe you’re prepared to pay a cost of net time around the course to ensure you have that capability. But if you’re confident you can design a board that’s good enough to keep in touch along the first reach and down the run, you might make a trade to be significantly faster upwind and make passing opportunities there.

“So what you’re going to see in the foils is a little bit of a reflection of how those teams see the game playing out.”

It is not only foils that could give a team a decisive edge, but also the hydraulic systems that control them, another extremely important area of open development.

“These are the areas you don’t see: the hydraulics and systems that control the electronics,” explains Holroyd. “The two areas, foil design and controls, are very intertwined.

“If I can design hydraulics that get my daggerboards to their target position faster and more smoothly, and an interface for the helmsman to use that is more natural and more fluid, all these things serve to increase the stability I have when foiling. In turn, that lets me re-look at the board design and I can design a board that has less inherent stability engineered into it.”

As a general rule, teams pay a price in greater drag when they design stability into the boards. “Back in the AC72 generation, if the boat was flying level and some force like a wave acted up on the boat that moved it away from its target ride height, the design of those boards was such that they were positively stable,” says Holroyd.

“The boards we have now on the AC50 are the opposite: they are unstable. We do that because we can reduce the drag.

“So we are very reliant on the helmsman to maintain that stability. The control system, how intuitive it is to operate it, how quickly it achieves that correction, those things dovetail to define our design space.”

These controls are operated by the helmsman via buttons on the wheels. Oracle Team USA recently showed off a wheel developed with sponsors BMW though, like most teams, they haven’t shown photos of what the wheels actually look like on the boat.

As the development programmes have progressed, speeds have continued to rise. When asked about ultimate top speed seen, Ben Ainslie says the Land Rover BAR team has been clocked fractionally over 43 knots during a bear-away.

Speeds of 40 knots are not uncommon. Ainslie even suggested that, were foils built simply for straight line speed, these boats would be capable of over 50 knots.

When it comes to the America’s Cup, these boats will be racing each other at closing speeds of almost 100mph. Sailing has made many claims over the years to be a sport akin to F1-style, but this time it really will be true.