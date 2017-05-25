Elaine Bunting talks to columnist and TV producer Matt Sheahan about fully foiling flight might actually have made race tactics more varied and interesting, and about the likely trickledown of technology

Since the introduction of multihulls to the America’s Cup and, since 2013, fully foiling flight, the America’s Cup has either enthralled or enraged.

To those who it enrages, the speed is unnecessary, the boats uninspiring and the manoeuvres less varied. No doubt, it is a world apart from the racing most of us have done, or are every likely to, but are we missing something in these assumptions.

Yachting World columnist and now TV producer Matt Sheahan think so.

He has followed closely every Cup since 2002 and so his experience of the racing dates well back to the displacement yachts some people say they would prefer. But he is adamant that that the advances being made here are exactly what the America’s Cup should be about.

He explains in this podcast when fully foiling upwind legs, right through tacks, should mean we see more manoeuvres and tactical options than before, not less.

He also argues that the technology we are seeing here will soon be felt in every area of sailing, including perhaps in a small way, in improving stability characterises of cruising yachts.

Matt also explains the fascinating way the roles on board have changed, giving unheard of levels f control to the helmsman.

If you’re a hater of the America’s Cup, have a listen to this – would it change your mind?