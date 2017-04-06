Elaine Bunting chats to columnist Andy Rice about the America's Cup team preparations, from early signs of a lack of speed in Land Rover BAR to clues there may be some structural issues at Artemis Racing

With less than two months to go before the start of the playoffs for the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda, the teams have completed a round of practice racing and we are seeing some surprises.

Land Rover BAR did not do so well in the practice races as many expected and many are saying they are well off the pace. Why might that be?

Meanwhile, Oracle Team USA are looking strong, and are in the unprecedented position of being able to practice with the other teams as well as racing with them in the playoffs, something many see as

Meanwhile, Emirates Team New Zealand, the lone wolves, have been in development and practice in splendid isolation and are only now on their way to Bermuda. A disadvantage by missing out? Maybe – but maybe not. We have seen from videos that they can foil all the way round the race track without dropping, and their pedal power could be an advantage, if not quite a killer app.

All these topics and the beam failure that caused Artemis Racing’s AC45F to break up are topics I discussed with our America’s Cup columnist Andy Rice. Catch up with some of the latest news and controversies in this 14-minute podcast, which gives a quick overview of where the Cup is at right now.