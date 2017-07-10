5 memorable moments from the 35th America’s Cup

A selection of the best images that tell the story of the Challenger series and the America's Cup match.

1. A collision between Land Rover BAR and SoftBank Team Japan marked one of the most controversial incidents of the early qualifiers. Going for a luff before the start, Land Rover BAR rose too high on her leeward daggerboard and slid sideways, damaging both boats. LRBAR was holed.

Land Rover BAR wins first America’s Cup race, then Ben Ainslie smashes boat in startline crash

2. Franck Cammas’s popular Groupama Team France left the America’s Cup with a fond farewell. The team had the lowest budget of any, approximately €30 million, but despite that managed to take a race off Artemis Racing and Land Rover BAR.



Goodbye to Groupama Team France

3. Emirates Team New Zealand pitchpoles at the start of a race with Land Rover BAR. Ben Ainslie had managed to luff them almost to a halt above the line and as they bore away the boat flew high on the leeward board before pitching downwards. The leeward bow dug in and over she went.

Did cyclist setup contribute to Emirates Team New Zealand capsize? Design guru Andy Claughton analyses

4. Artemis Racing helmsman Nathan Outteridge slipped on the aft beam and fell overboard during a tack as they raced Emirates Team New Zealand in the playoff finals. The lack of power from the grinders as the team swapped around brought their race to a premature end.

Helmsman Outteridge falls overboard as Artemis Racing battle heavyweights Emirates New Zealand

5. Winds at the upper end of the racing limit of 22 knots but gusting to 26/27 caused damage to most of the teams during the qualifiers. Big chunks of fairings were tearing off under the force of water pressure at boatspeeds over 48 knots. Ainslie declared it “the most exhilarating sailing ever”.

Emirates Team New Zealand in dramatic capsize, but Ben Ainslie says “most exhilarating sailing ever”