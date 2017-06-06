Emirates Team New Zealand does a dramatic pitchpole in the America's Cup playoffs in an exhilarating and sometimes scary day of high winds racing

The windiest day of America’s Cup racing to date ended with a dramatic and serious pitchpole for Emirates Team New Zealand just before crossing the start line. At the boat bore away after being hooked by Land Rover BAR, the boat flew high on the leeward board before pitching downwards, digging in the leeward bow and upending.

Some of the crew were catapulted out, but all were safe sound. The boat, however, has obvious damage to the wingmast and forward beam fairing.

But the breeze produced spectacular, edge of control sailing that was at times nerve-wracking to watch and tested teams’ seamanship as well as racing skills.

“It was the most amazing day of sailing, certainly the most exciting and exhilarating sailing I’ve ever been involved in,” enthused Ben Ainslie.

The capsize of Emirates Team New Zealand was a shocking sight on the final race of the day, happening as rain squalls rolled through the island. Peter Burling admitted that it was an error, but it was one that the other skippers later admitted any of them could have on a day that was at the top of the wind range.

There were some real bucking bronco moments and roundings seemed occasionally rather dicey.

In all four races it was often a matter of getting safely round the race course; tactics didn’t come into play so much as safe manoeuvres.

And if ever there was a day when the grinders earned their pay it was today, when they were just keeping ahead of the demands needed for the hydraulic controls.

“It was a day when you were just trying to keep the thing somewhat locked in and four other guys flogging themselves senseless just trying to keep developing the oil to allow us to use the rake and wind functions,” said Dean Barker. His put on a great show of control to beat Artemis twice today.

So great was wind and water pressure, with frequent ‘nose stuffs’ (as Artemis Racing skipper Nathan Outteridge called them) that bits of fairing were coming off most of the boats at points.

“It was pretty tough out there,” said Outteridge. “Most of the stuff was cosmetic, but there were a few other bits and pieces that were holding us back a bit as well.”

So it seemed, as Artemis Racing bucked round the course and they appeared to have a daggerboard problem on the first race that allowed SoftBank Team Japan to stretch away.

But worse was to come on the second race when the Swedish team was unable to bear away at the first mark and instead headed up to sail way outside the boundary. This incurred a penalty, then another for failing to do so.

Iain Percy was clearly enraged (a bit of history already with the jury over losing a race last week to an erroneous call), and later Outteridge explained that they hadn’t been able to slow down; that to drop down the leeward hull would have given them less control.

The mark rounding and penalty was enough to give SoftBank Team Japan lots of room to play is safe, and that is what Dean Barker did, reducing speed to get round safety and bank two more points.

Emirates Team New Zealand wingmast problems

Today’s first race between LandRover BAR and Emirates Team New Zealand came close to not happening, as it was the Kiwis’ turn today to have wingmast problems. They didn’t disclose what, but they took the boat back and swapped for the spare wing to return to the race course with only minutes to spare.

Then they went on to win the first race courtesy of some slower mark roundings by Land Rover BAR at the leeward mark.

Then on the second race, Emirates Team New Zealand pitchpoled and the race was over just as soon as it had begun.

“For ourselves, we feel like it was fully our error,” said Peter Burling. “We sustained quite a lot of damage but firstly and the most important thing for us is that all the guys on board are safe and there are no major injuries. We have quite a bit of damage but we feel like we will be able to repair it and get back in action.”

‘Like skiing on ice’

Today’s racing was at the top end of the wind range for the AC50s (6-24 knots) but for many of the sailors, this was the most wind they’d sailed in. Ben Ainslie told us:

“We were averaging close to 21-23 knots, gusting up to 26 or 27 knots and as you could see on board there was a lot of white water.

“I’d liken it to skiing on ice – you just have to go for it and be as fast as you can, no holds barred. If you start playing it safe and slowing up, that’s almost worse. When it works and you’re sailing fast, it’s incredibly rewarding, but as you saw today there are lots of times when, for whatever reason, it’s just not possible.”

It was a day to reflect on the racing and the safety factors, too, and Ben Ainslie talked to us about that in the video below.